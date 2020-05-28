LONDON – International trade between countries that are part of the 20 largest economies on the globe – including Brazil – suffered in the first quarter of the year with government measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus and tends to fall more from April to June, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) released this Thursday, 28. In comparison with the fourth quarter of 2019, exports dropped 4.3% and imports fell 3.9%, and are now at the levels lowest since the second quarter of 2017.

In the entire group, sales in the quarter totaled US $ 3.451 trillion and purchases, US $ 3.488 trillion. OECD data is updated and seasonally adjusted. “The covid-19 containment measures, introduced in many countries in March, hit the G-20 goods trade in the first quarter of 2020 strongly,” said the Paris-based organization.

The first indications for April, according to the OECD, point to more pronounced falls in the second quarter, with Korean and Japanese exports, for example, falling 21.5% and 10.6%, respectively, compared to March 2020.

The organization found that the impact on international trade in the G-20 economies varied widely in the first quarter due to differences in the rate of propagation of covid-19, containment strategies and the extent of its exposure to other countries affected by the blockades.

France, India, Italy and the United Kingdom, which introduced blockages across the country in March, saw their exports fall 7.1%, 9.2%, 4.9% and 7.8%, respectively, while imports yielded 7 , 0%, 2.3%, 5.6% and 6.5% respectively. German trade performed slightly better than in other European Union economies of the G-20, with sales falling 3.5% and purchases, 2.4%.

In China, exports decreased by 9.3% and imports by 7.0% in the first quarter of 2020, while in Japan, exports decreased by 4% and imports, by 4.4%. “Trade has held up reasonably well in Korea (exports increased 3.3%, while imports decreased 1.2%), although with considerable volatility during the quarter, reflecting disturbances in Asian supply chains after the initial outbreak of the epidemic in China “, considered the OECD.

Australia’s exports fell by 3.7%, reflecting reduced demand from Asian partners. At the same time, sales from Russia and Saudi Arabia lost 9.9% and 10.2%, respectively, after the collapse of oil prices. In Canada and the United States, sales decreased by 4.2% and 1.9%, respectively, but exports from Mexico increased slightly (1%).

“Brazil, which was initially less exposed in the first quarter of 2020 to the covid-19 outbreak than most other G-20 economies, resisted the general trend with exports and imports rising slightly (0.9% and 2, 8%) “, pointed out the entity’s report.

It is worth remembering that the containment measures in Brazil started to be applied only in the second half of March. In the country, sales totaled US $ 55.9 billion from January to March and purchases, US $ 44.7 billion

