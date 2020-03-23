G-20 countries say they work on action plan to deal with coronavirus

By Andrea Shalal and Stephen Kalin

WASHINGTON, Mar 23 (.) – Finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s 20 largest economies (G-20) agreed on Monday to develop a “plan of action” to respond to the coronavirus pandemic that the IMF is now Expected to trigger a global recession, but did not provide details.

The G-20 secretariat released a statement after officials coordinated in a video conference that lasted nearly two hours, seeking to stem the growing criticism that they have been slow to respond to the crisis.

G-20 leaders will meet in the coming days in a virtual emergency summit, as the virus continues to spread rapidly, with 337,500 people infected worldwide and more than 14,600 deaths.

The summit called by Saudi Arabia – which is chairing the group this year – will be complicated by an oil price war between the kingdom and Russia, and disputes between the United States and China over the origin of the virus.

United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News that his peers agreed to take steps to support their own economies and coordinate internationally as needed. But he did not give details.

Officials in Japan and Argentina issued their own communiqués calling for more decisive action, while outside experts said specific measures were urgently needed and not the comprehensive guarantees offered by the G-20 so far.

Mnuchin commented that the United States was working closely with the G-20 countries, the Group of Seven (G-7), the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to respond to the crisis.

“This is a team effort to kill this virus and provide economic relief,” added Mnuchin, who at the same time is fighting to win the backing of his country’s Congress for a rescue package of close to $ 2 trillion.

The Federal Reserve announced on Monday a massive package of programs to support the US economy, including measures to support corporate bond purchases, lend directly to firms, and lend to small and medium-sized businesses that employ more than half of the US workforce. country.

Meanwhile, the IMF and the World Bank predicted that the pandemic would generate a global recession in 2020 and redoubled their requests for a global response. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva welcomed the fiscal and monetary measures already taken by the countries, but said more would be needed, especially on the fiscal front.

“The fiscal costs of the coronavirus pandemic are already immeasurable and all countries need to work together to protect people and limit economic damage,” he said in a statement.

The G-7 finance ministers, meanwhile, will hold a conference early Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter. G-7 member Japan expressed deep fear about the impact of the coronavirus and urged G-20 members to act “without hesitation and in a timely manner.”

Argentina, whose debt was dubbed unsustainable by the IMF, warned G-20 partners that they must act decisively to “avoid a social collapse” as the coronavirus spreads.

(Report by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder in Washington and Stephen Kalin in Riyadh, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)