When uncertainty is the global currency, it is difficult to imagine what our life will be like in a year or even a month. The scourge of the pandemic covid-19 It will change the way we live and, above all, how we occupy public spaces. Architects and designers have already begun to reimagine the postcoronavirus reality, despite the few certainties that still exist.

This same exercise of fantasizing about what was to come marked the sixties and seventies. The industrial, economic, cultural, political splendor and the space race derived in a new style: Futurism. The result was a world filled with rounded shapes, transparent bubbles, lots of plastic, plexiglass, acrylic, and vinyl, and the incorporation of technology into the home.

There were ideas that triumphed like Bubble and Sphere chairs by Finnish Eero Aarnio or the Panton chair by Verner Panton. Others stayed in utopian experiments influenced by the irruption of the hippie movement, psychedelia and environmentalism, which sought to break with the coldness of modernity of the previous decade. These are some of the projects that show how far the vision of man can go when facing changes, and that can serve as inspiration today.

Futurism imagined a world full of rounded shapes, transparent bubbles, and a lot of plastic. On the left, the evolved version of the Ball Chair by Eero Aarnio, made of a transparent material that allows light to pass through and comfortably read inside. On the right, the designer, in his first version of the Ball Chair.

Monsanto’s ‘House of the future’ – The plastic god

The American company Monsanto, known today as the giant of transgenic seeds, presented in 1957 the first low-cost prefabricated home under the name House of the Future. This prototype was for a decade an attraction of the first Disneyland located in Anaheim (California).

Monsanto’s house of the future, with four symmetrical wings supported by a concrete core and made of reinforced plastic and glass, was one of the attractions of the first Disneyland, in Anaheim (California). It could be visited from 1957 to 1967, when it was disassembled because it had ceased to be futuristic. | .

The company’s ambition was to demonstrate the versatility of the plastic that it had been marketing since the 1940s. Households already had this material in the form of glasses, plates or the popular Tupperware. The next step was to incorporate it into construction. The design was carried out by the architects Richard Hamilton and Marvin Goody, founders of the Boston-based Goody Clancy studio.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was in charge of equipping the interior with all the technological advances of the moment.

The seven million visitors who passed through the House of the Future could see inside the first microwave, an ultrasonic dishwasher, a fridge that descended from the ceiling by pressing a button and two molten fiberglass baths. | .

The house had four cantilevered symmetrical wings supported by a central concrete core. Its reinforced plastic and glass structure was so robust that the operators were unable to split the material when they dismantled it in 1967, as it was no longer futuristic. The seven million visitors who passed through it could see inside the first microwave, an ultrasonic dishwasher, a refrigerator that descended from the ceiling by pressing a button and two molten fiberglass baths.

The ‘spherical kitchen’, by Luigi Colani – Home satellites

It is one of the craziest pieces by the prolific German designer Luigi Colani, who died last September at the age of 91. He created this prototype for the German kitchen company Poggenpohl that presented it at the Cologne Furniture Fair in 1970.

Colani’s spherical kitchen for Poggenpohl was an airtight capsule with a spatial aesthetic, where the user locked himself up to prepare food and communicated with the outside using a monitor and microphone. | .

Colani was a futuristic enthusiast known for applying natural shapes to high-tech objects like supersonic jets and sports cars. His vision for the home questioned the previous ideas of square residential spaces. A radical concept that he applied in his prototypes of kitchens and bathrooms that gravitated around a common space.

Elliptical cuisine was inspired, according to its author, in the womb. Inside, food preparation was automated using buttons. | .

The spherical kitchen was inspired by the mother’s womb. The user locked himself up to cook in the hermetic capsule from which he could communicate with the outside through a monitor and a microphone. Food preparation was automated using buttons.

Critics called Colani’s creations overblown, utopian, or simply impractical. However, others considered him a visionary in a world without imagination. He left an infinite list of designs, from cameras for Canon, taps for Grohe, his famous Pool modular sofa still for sale or cars for BMW, Fiat or Lancia. Some of his objects are in the collection of the Cooper Hewitt Museum in New York.

The modular sofa by Luigi Colani, with table modules, allowed total customization of the living room.

‘Balloon for two’ by Haus-Rucker-Co – Sensory isolation

Balloon for Two (balloon for two) was the most representative work of Haus-Rucker-Co, a Viennese group founded in 1967 by the architects Laurids Ortner, Günther Zamp Kelp, Klaus Pinter and Manfred Ortner.

‘Globe for two’, by Haus-Rucker-Co, is the most representative work of this Viennese group of architects, whose work was a criticism of the confined spaces of bourgeois life. To do this, they created a temporary and disposable architecture, which altered perceptions of space to send users on a psychophysical journey. | Spatial Agency

“Architects must stop thinking only in terms of buildings.” It was the maxim of this group of young people, whose work was a criticism of the confined spaces of bourgeois life. To do this, they created a temporary and disposable architecture, which altered perceptions of space to send users on a psychophysical journey.

They placed their Balloon for Two on the facade of the Fridericianum Museum in Kassel (Germany) in 1972. The design consisted of a PVC membrane that inflated into a large bubble supported by steel tubes projecting from inside the building. During their presentation, a couple took a bath in a plastic tub placed inside.

The psychedelia and hippie mentality of the time permeated the works and language of Haus-Rucker-Co. “Our balloons will help you discover an unknown feeling of tranquility, security, relaxation and love,” said his presentation.

‘Palm Tree Island’, a utopia inserted in full reality. | MoMA

The extreme version of that Globe for two, also Oasis No.7, was called Palm Tree Island (1971), where the pneumatic bubble acquired an urban scale to introduce a utopian and unreal world in a too real, gray and polluted environment, like a criticism of urban planning and the effects of climate change in a future that is now our present.

Experience was also the main ingredient of Mind Expander (1967-69), a device that consisted of a large helmet on an armchair that fit two people. The Mind Expansion Helmet used technology to stimulate users and amplify their sensory experience of the environment. Similarly, in Environment Transformer (1968), members of the group used three diving masks –Flyhead, Viewatomizer and Drizzler– on the streets of Vienna, which altered perceptions. Fly Head, for example, disoriented the user’s sight and hearing to take him to a new reality.

The three masks of the ‘Environment Transformer’ project, with which the Haus-Rucker-Co group offered different ways of experiencing the environment, psychedelic and distorted.

Sanyo Ultrasonic Bath – “The Human Washing Machine”

The ultrasonic bath developed by the Japanese company Sanyo Electric for the World Exposition of Japan celebrated in Osaka in 1970 it was quite a public success, but a great commercial failure as it was too big and impractical.

The robot earned the nickname “the human washing machine”. Problems started before using it. Its two meters high forced the user to use a ladder to access its interior. Once seated inside, the head was left out Washing and rinsing was only from neck to toe.

A massage system stimulated blood circulation while soaping the body. Then, for two minutes, jets of water rinsed the soap to finish with a five-minute air drying. Infrared and ultraviolet light removed the remaining bacteria.

In 1970, Sanyo Corporation also presented this Capsule for Living, in which you could enjoy a while of social isolation in a micro-living room with a day bed, a bar, a sound system …

‘Inflatables’ by Ant Farm – The ephemeral life

Ant Farm was a collective of San Francisco counterculture architects created in 1968. Their work ranged from architecture to design to art as a critique of American media culture and consumerism. More like a rock band than a group of technicians were the pioneers of inflatable structures that during the coronavirus crisis have served to set up field hospitals in a matter of days.

Inflatable dome from Ant Farm, from its ‘Inflatables’ series, a way to question the principles of fixed architecture against nomadic and community lifestyles. This 15.24×15.24 meter structure served as a field hospital at the tragic Rolling Stones concert in Altamont (1969), in which Alan Passaro, one of the Hells Angels – the group of bikers who served as a security team at the concert, he beat up Meredith Hunter, a young African-American man carrying a gun.

With his work Inflatables, they toured the United States displaying their alternative architecture of inflatable plastic, cheap, easy to transport and quick to assemble. They were inspired by nomadic and community lifestyles to challenge the standard principles of fixed construction. In their Inflatocookbook manual they encouraged users to take control of their surroundings to create structures where festivals, conferences, workshops, seminars were held or simply as a place to hang out.

The house of the century, by Ant Farm, marked the end of their stage as inflatables.

This group also built the House of the century in 1972 with the architect Richard Jost. A refuge by the Mojo Lake, in Houston (USA), with rounded, organic and futuristic shapes that, although in poor condition, still stands. This concrete project was for the collective the end of its inflatable era.

Slumberland’s ‘Sleepercentre 2000’ – Without getting out of bed

In the late 1970s, the British manufacturer Slumberland designed the Sleepcentre 2000. A bed fitted into a circular structure that included several televisions, a cordless telephone and all the accessories for a morning shave.

It is another example of the designers’ obsession of the time to build futuristic capsules large enough for humans to spend part of their day inside. The company then promised that the bed would be “on the market in the 1990s.”

The Slumberland bed, Sleepcentre 2000, included multiple televisions, a cordless phone, and all the accessories for a morning shave. The manufacturer promised that it would be on the market in the 1990s, although tastes may have changed by then.

‘The capsule tower’, by Nakagin

It was the first example of capsule architecture and the only project on this list to succeed. It still stands in the Ginza district of Tokyo. The architect Kisho Kurokawa He was very innovative when he designed it in 1972 to house itinerant entrepreneurs who worked in the city center during the week. He built it with the principles of sustainable and recyclable architecture. Each module can be replaced when necessary.

The 140 capsules are stacked, oriented at different angles, around a 14-story-high concrete core. Each one measures 4 x 2.5 meters. Its interior has a circular window, a bed and a bathroom with everything you need to live. And they are equipped with television, radio and an alarm clock.

The 140 capsules of Nakagin’s ‘The Capsule Tower’ are stacked, oriented at different angles, around a 14-story-high central concrete core. Each one measures 4 x 2.5 meters. Its interior has a circular window, a bed and a bathroom with everything you need to live. | .

