Futures place the Ibex 35 at 9,180 points in a session marked by the IPC

Futures: Ibex 35 at 9,180 points in a session marked by the IPC

Altice surveys the interest of MásMóvil and Telefónica to participate in the sale of MEO (.)

Grifols plans to sell non-strategic businesses (Expansion)

ACS is considering launching an IPO for its Australian services subsidiary Ventia (Expansión)

Grupo Daniel Alonso and Siemens Gamesa prepare the IPO of Windar (El Confidencial)

The CNMC calls for the “tax reform” of the electricity bill (Expansión)

Telefónica places its top leadership on the board of the new Virgin Media O2 (Cinco Días)

Santander finances the hospitality industry with 1,000 million until May (Cinco Días)

SEPI launches with Indra a fund aimed at the aerospace sector (El País, Cinco Días, vozpópuli)

JBS paid $ 11 million in ransom for the cyberattack (.)

The European Central Bank is sure to maintain a generous flow of stimulus when its leaders meet on Thursday, fearing that rising borrowing costs could stifle a still nascent recovery.

Japan’s wholesale prices rose at their fastest annual pace in 13 years, reflecting rising raw material costs, indicating that global inflationary pressures are weighing on companies.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders purporting to ban new downloads from WeChat and TikTok, and ordered a Commerce Department review of the security concerns posed by those apps and others.

Biden warns Russia that it faces “forceful and significant” consequences if it carries out harmful activities (.)

Calviño: “The objective is to recover the pre-pandemic growth path by 2023” (Expansión)

POLITICS

– Plenary of the Congress (0900h)

– The official visit to Latin America of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, continues in San José, Costa Rica

– Hispanotels Inversiones Socimi distributes a complementary dividend payable in 2020 of 0.06 euros gross per share

– Greenoak Spain Holdings Socimi distributes a single dividend payable for 2020 in the amount of 0.115 euros gross per share

– The IBEX Technical Advisory Committee holds an ordinary meeting

– Monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank council in the Netherlands followed by a press conference

– The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, participates in a meeting with the American Business Council (0900h); closes the VIII Madrid Food & Drink Summit (1330h) and intervenes in the Progressive Governance Digital Summit 2021 (1800h)

– The president of the Spanish Banking Association, José Mª Roldán, participates in a European finance conference on the challenges of European banking (1100h)

Macroeconomic data

Local Time

Country / Region

Indicator Name

Period

. Poll

Prior

01:01

United Kingdom

RICS Housing Survey

may

77

75

08:45

France

Industrial Output MM

Apr

0.5%

0.8%

13:45

Euro Zone

ECB Refinancing Rate

Jun

0.00%

0.00%

13:45

Euro Zone

ECB Deposit Rate

Jun

-0.50%

-0.50%

14:30

United States

Core CPI YY, NSA

may

3.4%

3.0%

14:30

United States

CPI MM, SA

may

0.4%

0.8%

14:30

United States

CPI YY, NSA

may

4.7%

4.2%

14:30

United States

Initial Jobless Clm

Jun 5, w / e

370k

385k

14:30

United States

Cont Jobless Clm

May 29, w / e

3.602M

3.771M

Financial markets

Financial markets forecast that the London FTSE will open 15 points higher, to 7,096, the Frankfurt DAX open 27 points higher, up to 15,608, and the Paris CAC open 11 points higher. , up to 6,575.

Asian stocks were up but held at recent levels as investors focused on US inflation data and the risk of an upside surprise that prompts the Federal Reserve to cut stimulus.

Oil prices fell as inventory data in the United States, the world’s leading oil consumer, showed an increase in gasoline stocks, indicating that demand for fuel is lower than expected at the beginning of the year. summer, the peak season for car consumption in the country.