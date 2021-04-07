Futures place the Ibex 35 above 8,600 points in the return to activity

Company news:

Credit Suisse raises Santander’s rating from “neutral” to “overweight” (Reuters)

Ferrovial will expand a highway in the US for 1.5 billion dollars (Reuters)

Acciona signs energy supply contract with Movistar Chile (Reuters)

ACS will increase capital by 574 mlns euros to deliver to shareholders (Reuters); ACS and Vinci must circumvent the Government’s antiopa shield (Expansion)

Iberdrola will create green hydrogen routes for heavy transport (CincoDías); Iberdrola joins Mercadona in the electric car in Portugal (Expansión)

Telefónica accelerates the sale of the submarine cables subsidiary (CincoDías)

Abanca closes its sixth purchase by acquiring the Portuguese Novo Banco in Spain (El País, CincoDías)

Credit Suisse will detail losses arising from its relationship with Archegos after dumping more than $ 2 billion worth of shares to end its exposure to the fund (Reuters)

Australia said it had not yet received more than 3 million agreed doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in the face of export restrictions in the EU (Reuters)

Economics and politics news:

Calviño will revise Spain’s economic forecasts downwards after the slowdown in employment (El País)

China’s service sector recovery accelerated in March as companies hired more workers and increased business optimism, although inflationary pressures continued, according to a private sector survey (Reuters)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a minimum tax rate for companies globally and vowed that the restoration of US multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and promote the interests of the United States (Reuters)

Diary:

– Council of Ministers (0930h)

– The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, attends the meeting of finance ministers of the Climate Coalition (1530h)

– Ebro Foods pays a dividend payable for 2021 of 0.19 euros gross per share

– Renta 4 Banco distributes a 2020 dividend of 0.023 euros gross per share

– Spain publishes data on registered unemployment for March

– The National Institute of Statistics (INE) publishes data on tourist arrivals in February

Macroeconomic data;

Local Time

Country

Indicator Name

Period

Reuters Poll

Prior

11:00

Euro Zone

Unemployment Rate

Feb

8.1%

8.1%

16:00

United States

JOLTS Job Openings

Feb

6.995M

6.917M

Financial markets:

Financial markets forecast that the London FTSE will open 42 points higher, to 6,780, the Frankfurt DAX open 137 points higher, up to 15,244, and the Paris CAC will open 84 points higher. , up to 6,152.

Asian stock markets rose on another string of strong US economic data bolstering the global outlook, while currency and bond markets paused for breath after a month of rapid gains in the dollar and Treasury yields. American.

Oil prices rose as a fall in the US dollar made buying crude more attractive, reducing overnight losses of more than 4% on the prospect of producers returning more than 2 million barrels a day to the market supply for July.