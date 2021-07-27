Futures on the downside in Europe amid the results

BUSINESS

Santander steps on the accelerator: it sells loans from Hesperia to Bybrook and mortgages to CPPIB.

Endesa records a net profit of 832 million euros in the first half and reiterates forecasts for 2021.

Enagas obtains a net profit of 213.1 million euros in the first half.

Ferrovial agrees to sell its environmental business in Spain and Portugal to the Schwarz Group.

Metrovacesa comes close to profit due to the strong increase in revenues in the first half of the year.

Gestamp begins to record profits in the first half of the year with 83 million euros.

Realia increases its EBITDA for the first semester by 6.8% to 27.3 million euros.

El Corte Inglés improves its sales by 50% until May with an EBITDA of 81 million euros.

Mercadona sold 27 stores to the Israeli fund MDSR for 100 million euros.

JP Morgan AM and MCH IS raise 370 million euros with their first fund for Spain and Portugal.

Tesla made a bigger-than-expected profit in the second quarter thanks to increased sales of its range of less expensive electric vehicles, while raising vehicle prices and cutting costs.

Intel said on Monday that its factories will start producing Qualcomm semiconductors and laid out a roadmap to expand its new foundry business to catch up with rivals such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung Electronics in 2025.

Increased sales of Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton fashion and handbag lines boosted LVMH’s revenue in the second quarter as coronavirus restrictions eased around the world and the luxury goods group outpaced LVMH. some rivals to increase their market share.

*ECONOMY AND POLITICS*

New disputes between Republicans and US Democrats erupted on Monday as they negotiated the details of the $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, calling into question how quickly the Senate could try again to initiate a formal debate.

The US issues a “do not travel” recommendation to Spain and Portugal for COVID-19 cases.

*DIARY*

POLITICS

– Council of Ministers (09:30 am)

RESULTS

– Endesa publishes 2Q-2021 results and presents them at a conference (10:00 am)

– Enagás publishes 2Q-2021 results

– ACS publishes 2Q-2021 results and presents them at a conference the next day

– Indra publishes 2Q-2021 results

– Euskaltel publishes 2Q-2021 results after the markets close and presents them at a conference the following day

– Talgo publishes 2Q-2021 results after the stock market close

– Ferrovial publishes 2Q-2021 results

– Applus Services publishes 2Q-2021 results before the opening and presents them at a conference (10:00 a.m.)

BUSINESS

– Naturgy’s board of directors presents new Strategic Plan 2021-2025

DIVIDENDS

– Arrinda Rental Properties Socimi distributes a 2020 interim dividend of 0.002 euros gross per share

– Veracruz Properties Socimi distributes interim dividend for 2021 of 0.143 euros gross per share

EVENTS

– The Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, in charge of the opening of a webinar on macroeconomic and financial stability in Latin America during the Covid-19 crisis (4:00 p.m.)

CENTRAL BANKS

– The meeting of the Fed’s Open Market Committee begins.