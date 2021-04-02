Futures keep the Ibex 35 below 8,600 points

Company news:

MásMóvil buys Euskaltel with a loan of 500 million and two debt issues (Vozpópuli); MásMóvil will have synergies of more than 1,500 million with the purchase of Euskaltel (Expansión); MásMóvil keeps the letter of returning to the Stock Market after the purchase of Euskaltel (Cinco Días)

Iberdrola obtains permission from Texas to buy PNM Resources (elEconomista.es)

Moody’s reaffirms NH Hotels’ corporate family rating (CFR) at “B3”, changes outlook to “negative” (Reuters)

Fitch raises the rating of Bankia’s mortgage bonds to “AA-” and withdraws its rating (Reuters)

Capital Energy activates the procedures for its IPO (Cinco Días)

The boards of Unicaja and Liberbank approve their merger today (Cinco Días)

Codere negotiates with a group of bondholders an issue of additional super senior bonds for 100 million euros to provide short-term financing (Reuters)

Naturgy launches the plan of 1,100 recharging points for cars (Cinco Días)

Enagás signs an agreement with the French companies Teréga and GazelEnergie and the renewable hydrogen producer DH2 for a hydrogen project in France (Expansion)

Gigas acquires the Portuguese telemarketer ONI in an operation worth 39.5 million euros (Reuters)

Grupo Sanjose approves a dividend of 0.1 euros gross per share (Reuters)

The maintenance of the AP-7 goes out to tender for 540 million (Expansion)

Wall Street began to bear the cost of the collapse of Archegos Capital on Tuesday, with increased pressure on the highly exposed Credit Suisse and heightened scrutiny by regulators of the consequences of banks undoing the New York fund’s positions. (Reuters)

Germany to limit the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to only people 60 and older, as well as high-priority groups, from Wednesday after new reports of a rare brain blood disorder (Reuters)

Economics and politics news:

China’s manufacturing activity grew in March at the fastest pace in three months, as factories increased production after a brief hiatus during the Lunar New Year holidays (Reuters)

British retailers saw another big price drop in early March as the sector had to deal with continued non-essential store closings due to restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, a trade body said (Reuters )

US President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation by his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from entering the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter (Reuters)

Spain will eliminate the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in people between 55 and 65 years old and will administer the J&J vaccine to those over 66 (Reuters)

Diary:

– The Treasury announces the bonds and obligations of the following week

– Liberbank holds an extraordinary general meeting (1000h) and later the ordinary general meeting of shareholders (1200h), both by exclusively telematic means

– Unicaja Banco holds an ordinary general shareholders’ meeting in Malaga (1230h)

– Quabit Inmobiliaria holds an ordinary general shareholders’ meeting in Madrid (1200h)

Macroeconomic data:

Local Time

Country

Indicator Name

Period

Reuters Poll

Prior

Spain

Deficit fewer municipalities

Jan

Spain

Public administration debt

4T

10:00

Spain

Balance of payments advance

Jan

0.73B

08:00

United Kingdom

GDP QQ

Q4

1.0%

1.0%

08:00

United Kingdom

GDP YY

Q4

-7.8%

-7.8%

08:00

United Kingdom

Business Invest QQ

Q4

1.3%

08:00

United Kingdom

Business invest YY

Q4

-10.3%

08:00

United Kingdom

Current Acc GBP

Q4

-34,000B

-15,700B

08:00

United Kingdom

Nationwide house price mm

Sea

0.4%

0.7%

08:00

United Kingdom

Nationwide house price yy

Sea

6.4%

6.9%

08:45

France

Consumer Spending MM

Feb

2.0%

-4.6%

08:45

France

CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY

Sea

1.3%

0.8%

08:45

France

Producer Prices MM

Feb

1.2%

09:55

Germany

Unemployment Chg SA

Sea

-3k

9k

09:55

Germany

Unemployment Rate SA

Sea

6.0%

6.0%

11:00

Euro Zone

HICP Flash YY

Sea

1.3%

0.9%

11:00

Euro Zone

HICP-X F&E Flash YY

Sea

1.2%

1.2%

14:15

United States

ADP National Employment

Sea

550k

117k

15:45

United States

Chicago PMI

Sea

60.7

59.5

16:00

United States

Pending Sales Change MM

Feb

-2.9%

-2.8%

Financial markets:

Financial markets forecast that the London FTSE will open 2 points lower, at 6,770, that the DAX in Frankfurt will do so with 27 points lower, at 14,981, and that the CAC in Paris with 7 points lower, at 6,081.

Asian stocks fell while the dollar, which is a safe-haven asset, hovered near one-year highs and US Treasury yields resumed their bullish path, affecting the appetite for risk positions, even when Chinese data supported signs of a strong global economic recovery.

Oil prices were rising, cutting losses from the early morning one day before the meeting of OPEC and its allies, with investors betting that producers will largely agree to extend their supply restrictions until May.