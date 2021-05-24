Futures fall although they place the Ibex 35 above 9,200 points

-Inditex, owner of the Zara brand, will close all stores in Venezuela, according to local partner (Reuters)

-Marc Murtra will be the new president of Indra (Expansión)

-Rafael del Pino earns 30 million euros by opting for cash in the Ferrovial dividend (Europa Press)

-Iberia excludes Plus Ultra in the assignment of routes to expedite the purchase of Air Europa (Vozpópuli)

-The Duro Felguera consortium in Romania and ROMGAZ are given another fifteen days to try to amicably resolve their contractual conflict (Reuters)

-Abengoa Abenewco again extends the maturity of debt instruments while studying the offer of Terramar (Reuters)

-A act bets on Catalonia with a mega-development of 785 homes in Terrassa (El Confidencial)

-Iberia and Cummings will invest 60 million euros in hydrogen in Guadalajara (Cinco Días)

-The merger deed of Neinor and Quabit will be formalized today, May 24 (Reuters)

-Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Glovo will avoid with subcontractors to register the ‘riders’ (Cinco Días)

Economy and politics

– Two doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines are almost as effective against the variant of the coronavirus first identified in India as against the dominant variant in the United Kingdom, British health authorities said on Saturday (Reuters)

Three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought care at a hospital in November 2019, months before China revealed the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, which bases its information on a previously undisclosed US intelligence report (Reuters)

-CureVac works to expand its production capacity before receiving approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, scheduled for June at the latest (Reuters)

-Economy prepares the largest reform of the Stock Market by opening it to blockchain technology (Cinco Días)

-Israel to end COVID-19 restrictions following successful vaccination campaign (Reuters)

Iran says UN access to images of nuclear sites has ended although it sees an extension possible (Reuters)

-The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remained on Sunday for the third day (Reuters)

Investors reduce positions in emerging markets bonds at their fastest pace in 5 years, according to a survey by JPMorgan (Reuters)

-Cryptocurrency mining groups, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted their operations in China after Beijing stepped up the crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading (Reuters)

Schedule

Dividends

– Caixabank distributes a complementary dividend payable for 2020 of 0.026 euros gross per share

– Mapfre distributes a complementary dividend payable for 2020 of 0.0757 euros gross per share

– Discount Inversiones, Sicav, distributes on account of 2021 of 1,041 gross euros per share

Events (edit)

– The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, participates in the Economy Forum online event (0900h)

Markets

– Public holiday in Germany

tourism

– The INE publishes the monthly hotel occupancy report in Spain (0900h)

Financial markets

-The experts in financial spreads expect that the London FTSE will open with a rise of 20 points, to 7,039, that the Frankfurt DAX will open with a rise of 103 points, up to 15,474, and that the Paris CAC will open with a rise of 11 points, to 6,397.

Asian stocks started cautiously as investors waited for decisive inflation figures in the United States that could guide monetary policy, as bitcoin tried to stabilize after being hurt by news of China’s crackdown on mining and oil. cryptocurrency trading.

Oil prices were rising due to the formation of a storm in the Gulf of Mexico and because Iran said that the three-month nuclear supervision agreement had expired, raising questions about the future of indirect talks that could end the US sanctions on Iranian crude exports.