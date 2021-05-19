Futures anticipate a bearish session for the Ibex 35 below 9,100 points

The Conversation Spain

Provisional imprisonment: Why is it the most controversial precautionary measure in criminal justice?

Graffiti on the exterior walls of the old Barcelona Model Prison. Shutterstock / Julian Crisanta Provisional imprisonment is a deprivation of liberty to a legally innocent subject, who is accused of a crime of special gravity, which is ordered by a judicial resolution of a provisional nature and limited duration, before a final criminal sentence is handed down, in order to ensure the process of knowledge with the presence of the accused during the process or the execution of the eventual and future penalty. What are the conditions for its application? You must be in the legal situation of the accused (investigated). The imputation must be for a crime of special gravity. There must be a judicial resolution. The duration of this deprivation of liberty must be limited in time. Get to ensure the presence of the accused (investigated) during the process. Get that, if there is a penalty, it is fulfilled. Nature of provisional detention In relation to the legal nature of provisional detention, it must be said that it affects fundamental rights such as freedom (article 17 of the Spanish Constitution) and the presumption of innocence (article 24.2 CE), affecting also to the principle of equality. Likewise, provisional imprisonment is a form of deprivation of liberty that has the teleological function of ensuring that justice can be administered in accordance with article 117 of the Magna Carta, since if the accused is not present to be tried, it would be frustrated. We believe that the situation of provisional detention can also directly affect the fundamental right to defense, since it is obvious that, being deprived of liberty, defending oneself becomes much more complex. Media cases in relation to provisional prison In recent times we have experienced different very mediatic and controversial cases in which the provisional prison prison has been applied with very different durations, for example, the cases of former PP ex-treasurer Luis Bárcenas; the son of the former president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Jordi Pujol Ferrusola; the former president of Banesto, Mario Conde; the former president of Ausbanc, Luis Pineda; the former secretary general of Clean Hands, Miguel Bernad; or the late Miguel Blesa. The former president of the CEOE, Gerardo Díaz Ferrán, or the former councilors of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio González and Francisco Granados were also in provisional prison. The case of the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Ángel María Villar, who spent just a few days in the Soto del Real prison for the alleged diversion of funds from the entity he presided, was very controversial, and the case of the two puppeteers who were accused of praising ETA during the performance of a show, a case that was dismissed. We cannot forget the cases of public corruption such as “Gürtel”, “Púnica”, “Lezo” or “Erial”. It is also worth mentioning cases in which provisional imprisonment was not decreed to the amazement of many, since very severe penalties were requested in procedures of such notoriety as the one involving the King’s son-in-law, Iñaki Urdangarín, or the former minister and former director general of the IMF , Rodrigo Rato. In the case of “La manada” there was a change of opinion by one of the magistrates and a complex conviction was handed down, and it was surprising that provisional prison was not decreed for someone already convicted, with a sentence confirmed on appeal and with such high penalties . On the other hand, in the case of Eduardo Zaplana, leaving aside the facts under investigation, what there was was a seriously ill inmate, and this was confirmed by several highly prestigious hematologists. Nor can we ignore the case of the Catalan Procés, whose investigated, today firmly condemned, suffered the harshness of the provisional prison, quite possibly because colleagues from the independence cause escaped in the first hours after the independence of Catalonia was proclaimed, leaving, we understand, little margin of maneuver to the judges. If the institution of provisional prison is always very controversial before public opinion, today it is even more so, because in the case of Sandro Rosell and Joan Besolí there was a free acquittal after the investigators of the case spent 643 days of deprivation of freedom and without any exit permit. In this case, the then investigated Joan Besolí could not have exit permits to visit his son who had just become paraplegic after a serious accident, constituting a true human drama. Soto del Real Penitentiary Center (Community of Madrid). Shutterstock / Israel Hervas Bengochea And when the defendant is acquitted, how is the innocent who has been deprived of liberty compensated? The system of compensation for damages suffered as a result of improper pre-trial detention has recently been undermined to its foundations by the intervention of the European Court of Human Rights (hereinafter, ECHR). The Constitutional Court, in STC 85/2019, has finally received the doctrine of the ECHR and has declared the unconstitutionality of two literals of article 294.1 of the LOPJ, a very controversial decision, which has in turn been the subject of criticism and doctrinal praise , which contradicts the interpretative criterion maintained by the Supreme Court to date, and which seems to lead towards a system of “compensation” for patrimonial responsibility of the State-Judge. The Spanish legal system regulates the right to obtain compensation for unjust or undue provisional imprisonment through article 294 of the LOPJ. The procedure for obtaining compensation The system or mechanism to obtain compensation is initiated at the request of the interested party, who must go directly to the Ministry of Justice, which will process it in accordance with the regulatory norms of the State’s patrimonial responsibility, such and as provided for in articles 293.2 and 294.3 of the LOPJ. A contentious-administrative appeal can be filed against the resolution and the right to claim compensation prescribes one year, counting from the day it could be exercised. The amount of compensation will be set, in accordance with article 294.2 of the LOPJ, based on the time of deprivation of liberty and the personal and family consequences that have occurred. Problems in determining the amount to be compensated The final result is that the right to obtain compensation extends to all cases of pretrial detention followed by acquittal, regardless of the cases in which it occurs, except in specific cases, such as in case of provisional dismissal, in which case the person who has suffered preventive detention will not obtain any reparation. A result that, in any case, is not peaceful. For several reasons: It contradicts the doctrine of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court; It adapts the doctrine of the ECHR and calls for compensation without differentiating assumptions and without establishing criteria to set the amount; It does not provide a more complete and individualized compensation for cases of material innocence, which does not distinguish from cases of formal unlawfulness or from cases of mere prescription of the crime; The Constitutional Court’s own judgment 85/2019 includes two individual votes, one of them, issued by the magistrates, which shows the disparity of internal criteria of the TC. The first judgment of the Supreme Court that applies the new constitutional doctrine refers to the fact that it directly leads us to an automatic compensation. A judgment in which it is accepted, on the other hand, to compensate with 3,000 euros to a person who was deprived of liberty for more than 350 days and was finally acquitted. 