A Recent Report Saying The Queen Charlotte Flair Could Return At SummerSlam But Undergo Surgery

In a recent Wrestling Observer report, Dave Meltzer revealed that the wait time is indefinite but could return to the biggest event of the summer for a rivalry with Asuka and Nia Jax.

Charlotte Flair may not return for SummerSlam

Recovery time could be longer than expected, Charlotte intends to work outside of WWE as she has multiple projects by the end of the year.

The queen has a clavicle fracture, but that’s not the surgery she’s going to have.

The second generation fighter lost the NXT championship to Io Shirai at NXT Takeover: In Your House. The idea was to replace Becky Lynch as the company’s main fight, which some fans disagreed with.

Flair spoke to Sports Hiatus and revealed that it would only go a few weeks:

“Yes, I’ll only be gone for a few weeks. You can still see my wwe network struggles [para aquellos fans que me extrañen], but I will use my social networks, it will be where I will be more active … They will not surprise me. They’re still going to feel like I’m there, basically, is what I say. I’m gone, but I’m not really gone “

It remains only to wait for the evolution of his injury and see if he can return to SummerSlam or be out of WWE for a while.

