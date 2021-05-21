Future generations could be immune to COVID-19

05/21/2021 at 12:20 PM CEST

They have been suffering and fighting COVID-19 for more than fifteen months, one of the harshest pandemics that human beings have suffered. But not the only one.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, humanity has had to face others such as the Flu of 1918 or those caused, on two occasions, by the plague. Specifically in 1347, bubonic plague or Black Death, and in 1885, baptized as the new black plague.

Tragic and sad moments in the history of humanity but from which positive things can also be drawn.

On the one hand, learnings. After the plague epidemics, hygiene throughout the world increased considerably and cities evolved towards much cleaner models.

And, on the other hand, surprisingly enough, immunity for future generations. This is demonstrated by a study carried out in the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, in the United States, where a group of scientists in charge of the analysis of the remains of 36 victims of the bubonic plague, found in a German mass grave, have discovered evidence that adaptive evolution after that epidemic, would have conferred immunity to later generations in the region.

“We found that innate immune markers were increased in frequency in contemporary society compared to plague victims, suggesting that these markers may have evolved to resist plague,” concludes the study’s co-lead author Paul Norman, who He is a PhD and associate professor in the Division of Personalized Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine (USA).

The study, carried out in conjunction with the Max Planck Institute in Germany, has been published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution.

DNA from the bones of the ear

In full investigation of that 16th century German mass grave located in the city of Ellwangen, the scientific team used various samples collected from the bones of the inner ear of those individuals, which they later compared with those of other inhabitants of the area.

The frequency spectrum and the distribution of genetic variants were compared.

In all of them the researchers found the existence of Yersina Pestis, the pathogen that causes bubonic plague, had caused remarkable changes in the distribution of alleles, a variant form of a gene, for two innate pattern recognition receptors and four human leukocyte antigen molecules, which are responsible for initiating and directing the immune response to infection.

Evidence that evolution has generated immunity to bubonic plague to the population of the area.

Moreover, the forecasts indicate that this evolution would not have to stay in the city of Ellwangen, but rather it could also have spread throughout Europe.

“Any change in allelic frequencies during an epidemic crisis could be evident as a genetic adaptation and detectable in individuals today,” they insist from the scientific team.

Now, the next question is whether the same can happen with COVID-19.

“I think this study shows that we can focus on these same gene families when looking at immunity in modern pandemics” like the coronavirus. “We know that these genes are very involved in driving resistance to infection,” says the professor. Paul norman.

It is an analysis that sheds some light on our own evolution, as well as confirming that no matter how dire the pandemic is, that there are always survivors “and the species recovers.”

Perhaps, future generations, in this adaptive process to change, will also be able to generate immunity to the virus that has caused the greatest pandemic in the history of mankind, that of SARS-CoV-2.