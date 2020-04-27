By now it is known worldwide that, due to current circumstances, this year is being quite unique and many of the public events that are held annually are being canceled for public health reasons, including the famous Entertainment fair. Los Angeles Electronic, also popularly known as E3, whose edition of the second week of June this year becomes more visible, with the appointment set for the next. However, advantages of living in the Internet age, there are non-physical alternatives for practically everything, and just as there are games in digital format, also the presentation events of future video games can be safely broadcast remotely, we know it from It’s been a long time with the famous and desired Nintendo Direct, and its digital event on the occasion of E3. Other companies have taken note of this alternative, such as independent developers, who have been organizing their own digital presentations for some time, either individually as a Yacht Club or collectively via Indie World; That is why, you do not have to miss the exciting E3 experience at all, having that alternative at a distance. Although the organizers of the Los Angeles fair do not seem to be so clear, other digital media such as IGN or GamesRadar do seem to have decided to take the plunge, organizing respective online events of similar style, respectively, aimed at making live broadcasts with the respective video game companies, including presentations of future titles via trailers, annotated gameplays and various interviews, come on, what has been going on for years but without physical meeting of people; respectively these events are called Summer of Gaming and Future Games Show and they are scheduled to be held more or less for the same dates as E3 would, with the support and presence of numerous triple A and independent companies, such as 2K, Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco, Devolver Digital or THQ Nordic, among others. .

What do you think of these two substitute digital events at the Los Angeles fair? Will you sign up to see them the day they are broadcast live? The Big N at the moment has not spoken about it, but we hope you continue to maintain your digital event for another year around those dates.

