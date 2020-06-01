The event will show both Triple A games and independent titles by the 12 participating companies.

This week I was already painting busy with the PS5 event that will take place on Thursday, but it seems that this is not the only important appointment of these days.Future Games Show, the GamesRadar + digital event as a substitute for E3 2020, has confirmed its dates, and most importantly, have the presence ofmore than 30 games of all kindsby their participating companies.

So, the nextSaturday, June 6 at 11:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) / 4:30 p.m. (CDMX time), start this digital event that promises a lot. According to its organizers, the Future Games Show will show “more than 30 new games in total, offering a tantalizing glimpse ofthe Triple A and indie successes of the futureThe show will also feature the appearance of renowned industry figures and developers, to talk about the future of video games throughinterviews, round tables and live talks.

As tothe participating companies, Future Games Show have the presence of companies likeSquare Enix, Deep Silver and Devolver Digital, as well as Team 17, tinyBuild, Curve Digital, Merge Games, Red Thread Games, Walkabout Games, Raw Fury, Hi-Rez Studios and TeamKill Media. More than a dozen companies thatwill show their titles next Saturdayduring the event.

But that is not all. And is that Future Games Show bepresented by Emily Rose and Nolan North, the actors who play Elena Fisher and Nathan Drake in the Uncharted saga. “We always had a great time together, and being able to announceall the amazing games that will come out in 2020is the icing on the cake, “says Rose about it. So you know, next day 6 is to witness this event that promises to have thirty titles. But if you find yourself somewhat lost withboth event and fair for these daysHere is the Summer Game Fest calendar, as well as the IGN Summer of Gaming dates.

