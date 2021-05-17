Future father goes viral for his reaction when he finds out he will have a girl

Lately, in social networks have appeared “hunters” of videos of baby showers or baby gender reveal parties, since unexpected situations usually occur in them that make these events go viral.

Precisely, in the last hours, a future father has given a lot to talk about and has even received strong criticism, after a video on TikTok show the curious reaction she had to discovering the sex of the baby her partner is expecting.

In the video uploaded to said platform you can see the future parents, the mother carrying a little girl, who seems to be the eldest daughter of this couple, accompanied by some relatives.

After a countdown, the pregnant woman explodes a large black balloon that has printed question marks and that inside it, there were small pink balloons, which indicated that the couple is expecting a girl.

While all the protagonists of the video are seen smiling, jumping with happiness, the future father showed that what most excited him was that his baby was a boy.

“Son of a bitch”, it seems that this frustrated father yells, throwing the strips of the balloons, thus showing his annoyance and anger, and moving away from the party guests, who are smiling, except for him.

The video shared on TikTok already exceeds 600,000 views and various comments, some severely criticizing the attitude of this man, while others indicate that his attitude may be justified.

Several have pointed out this man as a bad father, since he is showing contempt for his little girl who is on the way, while others have called him a macho and not really caring about what is truly important, such as that his baby is born. well.

