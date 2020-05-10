Paulo Futre (Montijo, Portugal; 54 years old) talks with the same passion with which he played. His speed with the ball at his feet carries over to his words and his portuñol is difficult to follow and, at times, to understand. “If you ask me who is the player who has impacted me the most, my true idol since I was a kid, I have to say that he is Fernando Chalana. But in my brain, that is interrelated with the player who has marked me the best and least has allowed me to play on the pitch, and so I think of Chendo, the Real Madrid winger. ”

Able to recognize the rival’s merits and even have words of praise for him, the rivalry between Futre and Chendo lasted for five and a half seasons (1987-92). The white defender is five years older than him and Futre was one more in his long list of individual scores: Maradona, Platini, Rummenigge, Brady … and López Ufarte, one who always complicated his life.

Futre and Chendo faced each other 17 times, 11 in the League and six in the Cup, including the final in ’92. The balance in victories favors the Real Madrid player, eight to five with four draws. The Portuguese winger only managed to score two goals in those 1,500 minutes of play in which Chendo was almost always in his radius of action. One in his first derby, a 0-4 from Atlético de Menotti at the Bernabéu (87-88), and another in the aforementioned Cup final, which for Atlético is an unforgettable match. “I remember that that afternoon at the Bernabéu I made Chendo even a pipe. I don’t even know how because it marked me very high. I turned around quickly, touched the ball and it went between her legs. Then I made a goal, I had it on me but it didn’t come either. That day I won the battle; others, the truth, the afternoon made me bitter ”, recalls the Portuguese.

Futre places Chendo as the best marker he has had in front of him. “He was smart, he was preparing the games against me. It had speed. It was noble. A Sir. Those derbies were harder than they are now, but Chendo never gave me a bad kick. He did not go in to start, to kill. It was not mean. Hard, but it wasn’t going to hurt. If he gave you it is because you anticipated, but he was never a murderer, at a time when in the League what was not lacking were murderers, in the soccer sense, of course, they gave you wanting … A striker knows when they will for you or not. Chendo, never. I would chase you around the field if necessary. I moved a lot and he came behind “, Futre relives that rivalry at the stroke of a race.

The rojiblanco idol confesses that his relationship off the field was also good. “It wasn’t like with Buyo … ha ha ha. We have seen each other later in some charity act and we always behave like gentlemen, as we did in the field.

Go back in time. His childhood. When Paulo talks about Fernando Albino de Sousa Chalana, time stands still. Able to get down on her knees to worship him at a gala broadcast live on television, her head is faster than her verb. “He is the only footballer in the world I have seen haggling with his hips. One, two, three … players were left alone with their movements. When I was 12, 13, 14 years old and every day I would return on the damn boat from Lisbon to Montijo, it took an hour and a quarter, I would take a bottle as if it were a ball and I tried to imitate him. With the movement of the boat my arms were leaving… and the bottle too ”, Futre revives about the also Portuguese winger.

Chalana was seven years older than Paulo. He was a Portuguese international who made a name for himself at Benfica and after a glorious Euro Cup in 1984, in which he dazzled against Spain and France in the semifinals, he signed for the Girondins de Bordeaux. “There he was injured and was never the same again. The same thing happened to me after my injury. Barge was technical, dribble, driving. I saw his things in Conti and Maradona. Small of stature with a mustache that gave presence. He was right-handed but everyone thought he was left-handed because he played on the left and handled both legs equally. His waist suit was unique. All my life I wanted to be like him, ”says passionate Futre.

The occasional drink went through his chalanism. “With the federated Sporting player card I would go to the old La Luz stadium to see Chalana. When my team played outside, Benfica played at home and I wanted to see it up close, although from the third ring you didn’t see much. The goalkeepers of the stadium told me that how a boy who played in Alvalade would see Benfica, but I would tell them that I was going to see Chalana. I had a little problem because they found out at my club, but I never missed a Sporting match at home. Mine was something else, ”he says.

To close the circle, both agreed on what should have been Chalana’s last international game against Luxembourg (November 16, 1988), but in which he finally failed to play. Futre, already consecrated, already European champion with Porto and already playing for Atlético, is excited to remember that encounter. “He had returned to Benfica and they called him back to the national team. I swear my legs were shaking like a child. I had been a Silver Ball and I was the star of that team, but when I saw him next to me I was about to ask for an autograph. Too bad he didn’t play, for not having met him on the pitch, even if it had been a minute.

