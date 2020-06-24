Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

FIFA Ultimate Team is one of the most popular modes in the FIFA series and in the 2020 edition of the game that has not changed. Something that has surprised many in FIFA 20 is that there are members of the FUT community who are purposely losing as they move down the ladder. The funny thing is that they have a good reason to do it.

While losing on purpose isn’t new to the FIFA community, it’s been in FIFA 20 that the practice has become very popular. So much so that it is common to see players or streamers talk about it.

This practice can be seen in the FIFA Ultimate Team division rivals mode. In it, the players are divided into different divisions, which have promotions and descents. The interesting thing is that, if you succeed in a division, you will receive prizes.

In theory, this model means that, the better you are, you will be in a bigger division. The problem with this situation is that that also means duels in the upper divisions are more complicated than duels in the lower divisions.

A way to easily get rewards

With the above clear, it is necessary to talk about the rewards in FIFA 20. There are some in FUT that are only available for a limited time and that obtaining them is not at all easy.

Such is the case of Ferland Mendy’s new card with an average of 93, which makes him one of the best left backs in the entire game. To achieve this, players have to complete various difficult objectives such as winning 5 matches or having a team with several French players.

So, to complete the missions in a simple way, several players are letting themselves be lost. In this way they fall from division and later crush the rivals that are put in front of them.

And you, what do you think about this practice? Tell us in the comments.

FIFA 20 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.

