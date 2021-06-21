For a #HorizontalSociety

Since the elections ended and the final results were known, doubts have arisen about how the Chamber of Deputies will function in the coming years. The presidents of the PRI, PAN and PRD have assured that this time there will be no deputies who will go from their bench to that of Morena, “since there are signed commitments.” They have also said that they will maintain their union for the following years and have even opened the door to repeat their alliance in the following electoral processes, including that of 2024, when the Presidency will be renewed.

However, although for the moment President López Obrador would not have enough votes to promote changes to the country’s Political Constitution, he has declared in his morning conferences that he could seek agreements with the PRI to achieve it. The controversy has deepened even more with the announcement that AMLO will send to Congress constitutional reforms related to electric power generation, the National Electoral Institute and the National Guard. Even though the leaders of the PRI, PAN and PRD assured that they will not allow the “militarization of security”, the control of the government in the elections or the monopoly of electricity, the truth is that many doubts remain about the solidity that it could maintain. the block.

It is striking what was published by columnist Darío Celis, who recently wrote that Alejandro Moreno, current president of the PRI, received a file prepared by the Financial Intelligence Unit in which “money laundering operations with resources of illicit origin” are detailed. . In said publication, it is indicated that the Santiago Nieto office documented “transactions with billing companies during and after his government in Campeche.” Regarding this, he comments that “they made it very simple: either he pulled with AMLO or they prosecuted the file. For this reason, it is expected that they will close the loop with Green and the PT to reach the qualified majority ”. For now, Rubén Moreira Valdés was unanimously elected as the coordinator of the PRI parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies for the 65th Legislature. May these considerations serve to reflect on the serious limitations that our electoral system maintains. Even though the vote of millions of citizens was to remove the “qualified majority” from the head of the Executive and guarantee that no further constitutional changes are made by the current government, the truth is that, in fact, this is very likely to happen. . The personal vulnerability that many members of the political class have can lead us to the fact that, in order to protect themselves and have impunity, the new deputies agree with the authorities different political definitions from the popular mandate.

According to our legislation, “political parties are entities of public interest… whose purpose is to promote the participation of the people in democratic life, contribute to the integration of the organs of political representation and, as citizen organizations, make possible the access of these to the exercise of public power ”. The parties must pursue said ends in accordance with the programs, principles and ideas that they postulate and through free, secret and direct universal suffrage.

If the objective is for the political parties to function as “bridges” that imprint the feelings of the citizens in the decisions of the State and that the State, in turn, act in accordance with what they expect from the exercise of political power, it is essential to guarantee consistency in public action. The credibility of the voters in our democracy depends on it. The #HorizontalSociety must be vigilant and demand that the political forces act in congruence with what the electorate ordered them to do. The collective interest must be above that of a few.

An additional reading to the massive citizen participation expressed on June 6. Citizens today demand profound changes to our system of party representation. Beyond written declarations and commitments, the PRI, the PAN, and the PRD should seriously think about merging, constituting a single political force for the years to come, and rethinking their connection with society. It is not enough to be antagonistic to AMLO. They are too expensive for taxpayers to allow them to continue with the polarizing inertia that little builds.

Columnist: Armando Ríos Piter Cover Image:Main Image: Send to NewsML Feed: 0