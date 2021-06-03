Fushi !, Today’s Driver Reveals Smelling Something Unexpected

Fushi !, Today’s Driver reveals something unexpected to smell | Instagram

Strong statements! A host of the Hoy Program ended up revealing that a very personal part of his body is often smelt. It was during the Members on the Air program that Paul stanley ended up talking about more.

The irreverent Unicable program presented a peculiar program with Bárbara Torres as a guest, in which they talked about not very pleasant smells and habits. The beloved “Excelsa” of the P. Luche Family had fun making the Members confess to the Air.

Although Paul Stanley began by confessing, another host of the Today Program also ended up talking about more, Jorge The Donkey Van Rankin. Members, including Yordi Rosado, Raúl Araiza and José Eduardo Derbez were talking about flatulence and others when the issue came to light.

It may interest you: Releases on Netflix today Thursday, June 3 for you to enjoy

Paul ended up asking who used to touch his crotch and smell himself, although to many of those present it sounded unpleasant, Stanley confessed that he did and Van Rankin, who at first showed dislike, confessed that he did too.

The Members on Air ended up talking a lot more and also revealed other more than unpleasant habits, especially on the part of the Today drivers in question, Jorge and Paul.

It may interest you: With the ex’s friend !, Today’s driver finds love

The actors also shared that they are roommates, a situation that has allowed them to know each other more personally and sometimes unpleasantly.

Talking about smells left Barbara on display, as the drivers did not notice her famous nose and joked about everything she has to perceive because of her size. The actress showed herself to be a confident woman and did not “get hooked” on these comments laughing with her companions.

It may interest you: In divorce !, Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo, they assure

Members al Aire is part of the Unicable programming and has remained in the public’s taste for a long time thanks to its irreverence. The celebrities who have passed through these chairs end up talking about more and revealing many secrets that the public did not know about them and their guests.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

One of the drivers who is greatly missed is Eduardo Santamarina. The handsome actor frequently spoke openly about his life, wife, and conceit and also had no qualms about pulling down his pants at the slightest opportunity. Something that the protagonist of Juan Querendón did leave in evidence was that ultimately, the abdomen is something that does not show for the world.