“Fury’s team said umpiring wouldn’t be a problem.”

The earthquake started this Monday, but the aftershocks will last a long time. In 24 hours Tyson Fury went from stating that his fight against Anthony Joshua was closed to thinking about boxing against Deontay Wilder. A judge agreed with the American, who had that trilogy signed by contract. The Englishman and his team understood that after the date set for the lawsuit, the agreement expired, but justice agrees with the ‘Bronze Bomber’. The faces must be seen before September 15th.

The married couple stayed like this late on Monday and this Tuesday was the time for reactions. The first came from Bob Arum, Fury’s comanager (along with Frank Warren). “NOr we’re going to pay Wilder to step aside. Better get rid of it. We can do the Fury vs Joshua for November or December“The veteran promoter revealed on ESPN, where he also revealed that has booked Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for July 24. With those words the option that the ‘Gipsy King’ pay Wilder seem to vanish. In addition, the former world champion has reiterated that he would not accept anything although after the news he has not spoken. He wants the fight.

Words can be a measure of pressure on Joshua’s part as well. They may seek to minimize the bill to pay, since the loss of the fight affects both. In case there was any suspicion, Hearn published a video on the social networks of his promoter, Matchroom, in which he was blunt. He was “rough” because “there was a lot of work for that fight” and put all the pressure on Fury’s team. “It is out of our hands. His team, Bob Arum, told us that refereeing would not be a problem and you could get on with the fight. They were wrong and now it’s their problem. We hope you can solve it. If by the end of this week it is not, we will have no choice but to look for an alternative fight.. Anthony Joshua wants to fight this summer, “he said. Plan b, which he himself recognizes, is that of Olek usyk, official WBO aspirant and who agreed to contest the interim belt for Joshua vs Fury to take place, although Hearn confirmed that “they are considering two other options.”