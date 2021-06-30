Fury-Wilder PPV to have 4 heavyweight fights

It will be four big heavyweight fights in one night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as three heavyweight matchups were added to the televised pay-per-view card of the third fight between the WBC and linear world heavyweight champion Tyson. ” The Gypsy King “Fury and former world heavyweight champion Deontay” The Bronze Bomber “Wilder.

In the 10-round co-feature event, 2016 Nigerian Olympian “The One and Only” . Ajagba (15-0, 12 KOs) will meet undefeated Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sánchez (18-0, 13 KOs). The PPV telecast also includes the 12-round rematch between Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) and Adam “Babyface” Kownacki (20-1, 15 KOs), who was stopped by Helenius in the fourth. assault from his first fight in March 2020.

The first PPV bout will be eight rounds between Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (9-0, 9 KOs) against undefeated Vladimir Tereshkin (22-0-1, 12 KOs).