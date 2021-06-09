Fury-Wilder III, an evening with four great heavyweight bouts

Darío Pérez

Since we have to settle, so to speak, with the third fight between Tyson fury (30-0-1, 21 KO) and Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) instead of total heavyweight unification, it looks like fans will be able to enjoy a great night with four heavyweight bouts worthy of one of the best cards of the year.

That, after all, is what both ordinary fans and analysts have been claiming for a long time, the union between promoters originates great galas, and this association between Top Rank (Fury) and PBC (Wilder) was not going to be less.

In addition to the main fight, we will attend the rematch between two Europeans; Robert Helenius (30-3, 19 KO) won in March 2020, just as the covid pandemic broke out, a Adam kownacki (20-1, 15 KO), taking away his undefeated status. They will face each other again at this gala on July 24 in Las Vegas.

Likewise, two boxers who count their professional appearances as triumphs will face each other: the Nigerian . Ajagba (15-0, 12 KO) and the Cuban Frank Sanchez (18-0, 13 KO), an excellent duel.

The PPV part of the evening will open (in the United States, in Spain we still do not know who and how the event will broadcast) the great promise Jared anderson (9-0, 9 KO) against an opponent who will be revealed, probably, next Tuesday, at the press conference to introduce the main fight. The rumor mill points to the Russian left-hander Vladimir Tereshkin (22-0-1, 12 KO).