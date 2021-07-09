Fury-Wilder combat suspended by Covid

The trilogy fight between the British Tyson fury and the american Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on July 24 has been suspended because Fury tested positive for COVID-19, the BBC reported.

The heavyweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), Tyson Fury, had signed a contract in May to fight Wilder for the third time on July 24. The BBC reported that Fury tested positive on Thursday and the fight could be rescheduled for October.

Fury, 32, wanted to face his compatriot Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in August, in a heavyweight unification world title fight, but an American judge ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before September 15 under a prior agreement.

Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018, and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 that ended with a stoppage of the fight in the seventh round.