Fury vs. Wilder III, July 24. Who will win?

On July 24 in Las Vegas, the WBC world heavyweight championship will be played between the English champion Tyson fury (30-0-1, 21 KO) and the North American hopeful, former champion, Deontay Wilder 842-1-1, 41 KO).

These days, we have asked the fans what would have happened in the unification match that was going to be held between Tyson fury Y Anthony Joshua.

And the vast majority of ESPABOX readers think they would win Tyson Fury (79%), a 47% before the limit and 32% for points. Those who bet on Joshua are in the minority (21%), 12% before the limit and 9% for points.

Now we continue with this new survey:

