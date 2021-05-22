Fury vs Wilder III: Fury vs Wilder III will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

The door opens for the trilogue between Fury and Wilder. Getty Image

The trilogue between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will already have a date and venue for their outcome and the promoter Bob Arum has already booked the new NFL stadium in Las Vegas, reason why the fight of the King of the Gypsies against Anthony Joshua will have to be postponed.

In conversation with ESPN, Arum pointed out that the fight between Fury and Wilder would be on July 24 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas: “We’re not paying Wilder to step aside. Better get rid of him and get on with our business. We can make Fury-Joshua in November or December.”

We will have to wait to know the final decision of the fighters to see if we can see a special heavyweight fight this summer, whether it’s Fury taking on Wilder or Anthony Joshua.