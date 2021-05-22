Fury vs Wilder III: Bob Arum confirms the triloga: “For Fury it should be easy to beat Wilder”

Arum has almost closed the fight between Fury and Wilder. AP

The third lawsuit between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is almost closed, as has been revealed by promoter Bob Arum, who is close to finalizing the paperwork for the fight will take place on July 24 in Las Vegas.

“We are finishing the paperwork. July 24 is the date. Hopefully, we can get it done today. All the terms are spelled out in that old rematch clause we had in the original two-fight deal. There was very little work to do, almost nothing. It was a two page document “, Arum said to BoxingScene.

On whether Tyson would knock Wilder out, the promoter was blunt: “Who knows? Maybe I will, maybe I won’t. What am I going to say Based on the last fight, It should be a relatively easy fight for Fury. But you know that in the box, particularly with the heavyweights, this next fight could turn out different. “