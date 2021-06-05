Fury vs. Wilder: Deontay Wilder gets distracted by Anthony Joshua before facing Fury and is already thinking about unification

Wilder is already thinking of a unification fight. @BronzeBomber

He still hasn’t stepped into the ring to face Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is already thinking about a unification fight against Anthony Joshua, I revealed this in an interview with Ray Flores.

“My focus is definitely on Fury … Once I defeat him, then you know what I want, face Anthony Joshua. But from what I hear, they are already making up their excuses. We’re going to hear about the mandatory fights and all that other bullshit, “the full fighter noted.

“But I want Joshua to keep the same energy, they tried to get Fury to fight. He said, ‘It’s not about the man, it’s about the person with the belts,’ right? We will keep his word. “

Wilder launches the threat to Fury: “You must expect to see the mentality of a murderer in the ring. Like I said, don’t come to my fight if your stomach can’t digest what your eyes are about to see. He’s about to go crazy. “