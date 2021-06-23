Fury vs Wilder 3: “Wilder doesn’t know how to fight, get devastated against Tyson Fuy”

Tyson Fury is looking to retain the heavyweight belt against Deontay Wilder. AP

Deontay Wilder is extra motivated to his third match against Tyson Fury, And not only does it come off his statements, but he is sharing a series of videos on his social networks in which he is seen in good shape. However, there are many who do not give credit to the ‘Bronze Bomber’ ahead of this event.

Yes Mike tyson said that Fury “has taken the measure of Wilder”, the former champion in two Paulie malignaggi has been more resounding. “I think Wilder is going to be absolutely devastated in the fight,” said ‘Magic Man’. “I think they will beat him because he will never be the same again after the beating he received in the second fight.”Malignaggi told The Schmo.

A former match analyst on Showtime explained, “The first time, I thought Fury got over it. The second time, I took a bad beating, and that usually changes a lot of guys. “.

Malignaggi further analyzed ‘The Bronze Bomber’: “This is the question. Wilder doesn’t know how to fight backwards and he’s not going to find out now.. He’s not going to change mentally, psychologically, and physically, to the point where he’s going to figure out how to fight a guy who works in reverse for him. Fury win “, sentenced the expgile.

Deontay Wilder looks shredded a month out from # FuryWilder3 (via @MalikKingScott, @BronzeBomber) pic.twitter.com/fyj4mDpMN8 ? ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 21, 2021

Yes, the former wlter monarch agrees with Deontay on one thing: “I think Wilder has the right approach. You have to have this denial approach if you choose this fight. You cannot think of your previous defeat negatively; you have to convince yourself that it was everyone else’s fault and that Fury cheated. Everything, to convince you mentally that you are going to win. “