Fury vs. Wilder 3: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder’s third fight postponed: When would the heavyweight title fight take place?

Due to Covid-19, Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 would be postponed until the end of the year. / Joe Camporeale / .

Less than a month ago, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder had a face to face on the occasion of the official presentation of the fight between both boxers in search of the heavyweight title by the World Boxing Council (WBC), however, after several rumors in the last hours of a Covid-19 outbreak, finally the institution that endorses the championship confirmed this Friday that the fight would not be carried out on July 24 as was budgeted in Las Vegas.

In this way, fans will have to wait for the outcome of the trilogy, whose The first half ended in a draw in 2018 and in 2020 he lived his second episode with victory in the seventh round for Tyson Fury by way of knockout. For this reason, Deontay will have to wait before he can snatch the title from the defending champion. In addition, both arrived fired up, since they had an exchange of statements in recent times.

Fury vs Wilder III will be postponed. We wish Tyson Furys team and him speedy recovery from COVID. pic.twitter.com/IgDSjBlnka ? World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 9, 2021

During the last hours, vSeveral media outlets took up the information that there was an outbreak of Covid-19 in the facilities where Tyson Fury was. However, Dan Rafael, boxing journalist, commented that it would be confirmed that the British is infected with Covid-19; fact that made the American’s manager angry because he argued that Fury had to have two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, because it was a deal that the boxers had agreed to prior to their confrontation this next July 24.

On the other hand, the cancellation of the fight puts Fury in a predicament, since the 32-year-old boxer was looking for the unification of the complete titles against the other Briton, Anthony Joshua. Even the undefeated with 30 wins with 21 knockouts, Gipsy King, was a few steps away from completing this match, until a judge ruled that Wilder must have had a confrontation with Fury because he was the rightful fighter for the rematch.

While there is still no exact information on the new date for the closing of the trilogy between the two boxers inside the ring, at least for the schedule of stellar fights, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder would have October 9 as the right day to bring the showAccording to ESPN journalist Mike Coppinger, other days would be tied to professional football. Also, the reporter indicates that the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas would be the same place for the boxers to go up to exchange blows.

Likewise, we must remember that at the beginning of September Spencer Jr will box with Pacquiao, then Oscar de la Hoya will go up to the ring in an exhibition fight, for the following week give way to Canelo Álvarez so that on September 25 Joshua and Usyk clash their fists, for that reason it is difficult for the fight to take place earlier.