Fury vs Wilder 3: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have the most tense face-to-face in history five minutes without saying anything!

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are left in a tense five-minute head-to-head. TopRank

At last the presentation of the Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight by the title of the WBC heavyweights and the face to face met and exceeded expectations, as both fighters met they stared for five minutes without moving.

After the press conference, Fury and Wilder stood in front of the cameras to perform the traditional face-to-face, But they both stood motionless, saying nothing to each other for about five minutes.

The organization of the event asked them to turn for the photos, but both did not move and continued to make some gestures, but without saying anything.

It was until their teams got closer and They began to insult each other that Wilder decided to put on his glasses and turn around, while the Gypsy King stood watching him retreat.