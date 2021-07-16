Fury vs Wilder 3: OFFICIAL: The trilogue between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be played on October 9

Deontay Wilder looks to regain the WBC heavyweight title in the trilogue against Fury. . images

The trilogue between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder already has a date to be disputed. After the British tested positive for coronavirus, It was reported that the fight will take place on October 9.

This Thursday Top Rank Boxing officially announced the rescheduling of the lawsuit. Originally the match was confirmed for July 24, however, An outbreak at Fury’s camp set off alarms at the organization.

The brawl budgeted to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, signify the first defense of ‘Gypsy King’ as heavyweight monarch. And even though Tyson’s plan was to have two fights in the year, but everything indicates that he will settle for measuring himself against the ‘Bronze Bomber’.

It should be noted that before the trilogue was confirmed for the WBC heavyweight title, Fury had a deal to face Anthony Joshua in a unification. Finally an arbitration granted the decision to Wilder and reversed the plans of the duel between the British.