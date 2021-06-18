Fury vs Wilder 3: How much will the tickets for the fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder cost?

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder Tickets: Price and details. .

Have been revealed ticket costs to witness the third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, and they are excessively expensive.

The title of heavyweight world champion It will take place this July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and for fans to participate in person in this experience they will have to pay a minimum of $ 500 usd, while the best seat in the arena costs more than $ 3,000 usd.

The cheapest places to see the third time Wilder and Fury face off are at the top, and They will cost $ 505; however, the ‘Premium Floor’ section tickets are at $ 3,505, not counting charges for the acquisition service.

Resellers do not miss your chance to profit from one of the most striking boxing events of the year, so they can be found for approximately double their original price.

Promoter Bob Arum has stated that the tickets have already been more in demand than the first two fights, the first on December 1, 2018, which ended in a split tie, and the second on February 22, 2020, when Tyson Fury won.

Deontay Wilder was silent throughout the event’s press conference, where he only commented: ” Look, enough has been said. It is time to cut off his head. And when July 24 comes, there will be a bloodbath. Get your tickets now, see you soon. ”

While Tyson Fury expressed: I’m not sure about the bloodbath. I’ve heard it before, to be honest. He said it last time, decapitation, bloodbaths and all that, But we all know what happened down there. ”

The famous green and gold belt will be put on the line next month when these heavyweights have contested it since the last fight between them, when Fury, Self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’, defeated ‘The Bronze Bomber’ in the seventh round to claim the championship of the heavyweights.