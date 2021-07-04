Fury vs Wilder 3: Fury vs Wilder – Three fights revealed that complete the heavyweight role

The rest of the Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder undercard revealed. .

The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder steal all the spotlight next July 24, But the undercard that will accompany the heavyweight fight will also have great rivalries that promise.

While the triloga continues to heat up for the statements of both fighters, The promotion announced three fights that will be in the event and that will be of the heavyweight, where the participation of a member of the Team Canelo, Frank Snchez against . Ajagba.

The Cuban fighter, who trains with Eddy Reynoso, has a record of 18 wins and no draw, but he will have a difficult opponent in Nigerian . Ajagba, who holds a record of 15 victories of which 12 are by way of the KO.

In another confrontation appears Robert Helenius before Adam Kownacki, in addition to Big Baby Jred Anderson against Russian Vladimir Tereshkin.