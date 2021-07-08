Fury vs Wilder 3: a Covid outbreak puts the trilogy in check

The trilogy between Tyson Fury (30-01, 21 KO) and Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO) is in jeopardy for the scheduled date of July 24 (at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas). As reported by Mike Coppinger (ESPN), an outbreak of coronavirus in the English training ground (who is performing in Las Vegas) it would make it impossible for both of them to fight in just over two weeks. According to the same media, the fight could be postponed to September, since the fight will be broadcast in the United States on Fox and ESPN, and Fox already has a great PPV in August (Spence vs Pacquiao), so it would not want two big events in the same month.

Remember that the fight should take place before September 15, 2021, which was the deadline set by the arbitration judge that Wilder went to when he understood that a breach of contract had been committed by the Englishman. Now it would be necessary to know if he would be allowed to exceed that day as it was a sanitary reason. Remember that Fury had already scheduled his fight against Anthony Joshua for September in Saudi Arabia, but the sentence ruined everything. Fury had the option of an economic understanding with Wilder so that he would step aside, but neither the English wanted to pay nor the American sought that route.

As for free dates, September is also a complex month. On September 4 there are no big fights, but maybe it could be something close to Spence vs Pacquiao, on the 11th the return of Oscar de la hoya (exhibition) and September 18 would be the date chosen for the Canelo vs Plant, although the days continue to pass and nothing is confirmed. What’s more, September 25 would be the tentative day of Joshua vs. Usyk. Therefore, the puzzle they are now facing is complicated.