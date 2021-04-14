Fury vs Joshua: Tyson Fury throws another threat to Joshua and reveals possible venues for the fight

Tyson Fury Throws Another Threat To Joshua And Reveals Possible Fight Venues

The ‘Gypsy King’ is back. Tyson Fury took to his Twitter account this Friday to reveal possible venues for his return to the ring and launched a new threat to Anthony Joshua.

The WBC complete world champion confessed that he has offers from different countries on the table to be able to carry out the fight against ‘AJ’, who has the full titles of the WBO, WBA and IBF.

“We have great deals on the table, including Saudi Arabia, my gypsy brothers in Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russia, the United States, England “, the King of Gypsies pointed out.

The controversial pgil added that on Sunday he will sit down to make a decision about the headquarters: “Great offers on the table that study on Sunday so I can make the fight and end this bum, this useless big bum, because when I’m done with him, he’s going to end up a big bum. “