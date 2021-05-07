Fury vs Joshua: Eddie Hearn: “The fight between Fury and Joshua is going to happen, they are in the best moment of their career”

Next week the fight between Joshua and Fury could close.

Saudi Arabia has taken the lead in hosting the lawsuit between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury and is that the promoter Eddie Hearn declared that both fighters already have the contract in your hands.

“Lawyers for all parties have to go through that and make sure they’re happy with it. But all the systems work. This fight is on, this fight is happening. Like I told everyone last week, go back and forth with the drafts. I think you will get an announcement next week. I don’t know what else to tell you. I saw Bob Arum’s comments, ‘The fight is dead’. I don’t know where that came from. We know what we are doing and that it has now been recognized by the other party, which is good. “

Now it is up to the fighters and their teams to decide whether or not to accept the conditions offered by the venue: “It is a process that has to go through our legal team. Obviously, on your side, there are three or four other parties. Your individual attorneys want to see you too. By tomorrow night, everyone’s comments will be back in the long form. I remember with Mayweather-Pacquiao it went on, and on, and on. That fight happened when those guys weren’t in their prime. At this time, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are in the prime of their careers. You will have this fight next, and you will get it for the undisputed world championship. We can’t move faster “