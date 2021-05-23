Fury signs the third tiebreaker fight with Wilder and challenges him in a video

The British Tyson fury and the american Deontay Wilder They have already signed the contract that formalizes the celebration of the third fight between the two on July 24 in Las Vegas with the heavyweight belt of the World Boxing Council (WBC) at stake, the Manchester fighter announced this Sunday.

“Wilder the contract is signed, they are going to fuck you,” he announced Fury after signing the contract in a video posted on the promoter’s official account Top rank, who will organize the fight.

Both boxers have already met twice. The first fight ended with a void in December 2018, while the Englishman won the second by technical KO in the seventh round in February 2020.

The contract for the second fight between Fury Y Wilder He expected a third revenge, but the Covid-19 pandemic had complicated his organization, so much so that the British fighter had ended up agreeing with his compatriot Anthony Joshua, holder of the world crowns of the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO for a fight for the reunification of the titles one hundred percent English.

The ‘King of the Gypsies’ had announced himself on his Twitter account that the fight would take place on August 14 in Saudi Arabia, but the clan Wilder It derailed this project.

Wilder he obtained an arbitration from a former American judge estimating that he had until September 15 to agree on the third confrontation with the British.

The Englishman, who largely dominated the second fight, promised hell to his future opponent, in his usual flowery language. “Wilder is a wimp, he makes excuses and shit. But we are going to shorten their suffering, “he said. Fury in the video.

“It is going to seriously break into pieces. I’m going to cause another shoulder injury, another bicep injury, a leg injury, a scrotum injury, the total, “he later detailed, before signing the documents.

“I will knock you out at the end of the first round. I am the owner of your soul, your mojo, everything, you are under my control, “concluded the 32-year-old British fighter, who is undefeated in 31 fights, with the only null before Wilder and 30 wins, 21 of them before the limit.

Wilder, 35, conceded his first loss and also signed his first void against Fury to complete a record of 42 victories in 44 fights, 41 of them also by KO.