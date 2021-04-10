Fury says he’s close to facing Joshua

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took to social media to give an update on the big fight that takes forever to finish. The showdown with WBA / IBF / WBO champion Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

“I just got some great news,” Fury said. “Three or four great deals on the table. Interest from Saudi Arabia, my gypsy brothers in Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russia, the United States, England … there are great offers on the table. I’m going to check them out on Sunday and then hopefully start this great fight and crush Joshua. Because when I have it, I’ll give it too many hits. “.