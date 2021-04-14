Fury of the Gods grows up with a superstar

Little is known of the upcoming Shazam movie, but a high-profile actress has joined the cast in recent hours.

The next few years are full of film projects from Dc comics Y Shazam: Fury of the Gods is one of the main ones. The sequel to the mythical hero has just signed Lucy Liu, of great trajectory in Hollywood, as one of his main villains.

Just weeks ago it became known that Hellen mirren will play the enemy, in a character called Wait, who despite not being related to any nemesis of the comics, it was learned that she is the daughter of Atlas.

In the same way, the being that Liu will give life to will be the sister of the previous one and her name will be Kalypso.

The little that can be deduced from the evil ones is that they will go to claim something that is partly theirs, since Shazam’s resistance belongs precisely to Atlas, father of both.

Lucy Liu, a great star

Lucy Liu arrives at Shazam: Fury of the Gods casting to play Kalypso

The 52-year-old New York actress shone for her appearances in films such as Charlie’s Angels, Kill bill or Set it up. In addition, he has lent his voice in projects such as Kung Fu Panda, where he shaped the character of Tigress or in his only participation in the superhero cinema in iron Man 3, giving his voice to the Mark 37.

In addition, the artist has participated in multiple fairy tales Tinker bell from Disney, What Silvermist.

Now, with all his repertoire, he joins the casting of Shazam 2 made up of Adam brody, as well as Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman. and Hellen Mirren.

Except for a setback, the film would be in theaters or available to watch from June 2, 2023, already counting on a tape of Black adam released.