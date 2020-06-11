The boxing promoter who helped set up the fight between British champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is under suspicion by authorities in Ireland and the United Arab Emirates for having ties to organized crime.

Irishman Daniel Kinahan, who resides in the Emirates, was named three times by Fury when the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion announced on Wednesday that he had reached an agreement with Joshua to fight in 2021.

The Supreme Court in Dublin had previously named Kinahan as a high-profile character in a criminal group involved in international drug trafficking and gun crime, the British Press Association news agency reported.

“Tyson Fury baffled me, his video and he gave that name you mention,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told Parliament on Thursday in response to comment by Labor Party leader Alan Kelly about Kinahan’s role in the the Fury-Joshua fight.

“While I cannot comment on a particular operation by the garda (the Irish police), I can assure you that there have been contacts between the Departments of Foreign Affairs (of Ireland) and the authorities of the United Arab Emirates on this matter,” he added. Varadkar.

Kinahan is the founder of MTK Global, a management company that represents Fury and was recently hired as a special adviser to KHK, a sports organization founded by a member of the Bahrain royal family.

Fury had previously released a photo of him on Twitter posing with Kinahan. And on Wednesday he thanked Kinahan for participating in negotiating the two-fight deal with Joshua.

“I just spoke to Daniel Kinahan. He just informed me that he has just agreed to the most important British boxing fight in history, ”Fury said in a video posted on Twitter. “Thanks to Dan. He literally did it over the limit. ”

Kelly indicated that Kinahan “has changed his image in the Middle East as a boxing promoter.”

“There is an individual from our country who is, according to the Supreme Court, a high-ranking figure in an international criminal organization,” Kelly told Parliament on Thursday when she requested the intervention of the Irish government. “According to the Criminal Resources Bureau (CAB), it has long controlled and managed the operations of the organized criminal group Kinahan.”

The Associated Press contacted the CAB about the Kinahan issue and was referred to the Irish police, who responded by saying they cannot comment on specific individuals and added a generic statement on “known criminal organizations.”

Another lawmaker, Neale Richmond, said he wrote potential television partners about the Joshua-Fury fight to “make sure they know who Daniel Kinahan is and if they feel comfortable working with him.”