Fury grows over the death of indigenous children

WINNIPEG, Canada.

MProtesters toppled statues of Queens Victoria and Elizabeth II in the Canadian city of Winnipeg, as anger rises over the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children in unidentified graves in former Indian schools.

A crowd chanted “without pride of genocide” before toppling the statues of the monarchs.

The action took place on Thursday on Canada Day, when there are traditionally celebrations across the country.

More than 1,100 unidentified graves were found in former residential schools in British Columbia Saskatchewan, which were run largely by the Catholic Church and funded by the government.

For 165 years, schools forcibly separated indigenous children from their families, subjecting them to malnutrition and physical and sexual abuse in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission described as “cultural genocide” in 2015.

In Winnipeg, a crowd cheered as the statue of Queen Victoria fell in front of the Manitoba provincial legislature.

Those events are in addition to the fires unleashed, since last week, in churches in Alberta and Edmonton.

CONDEMN VANDALISM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the fires and church vandalism.

It is real and completely understandable, given the shameful story that we are all more aware of now, ”said the president at a press conference.

But I think that burning churches is actually depriving people in need of mourning and healing and grief of having places where they can mourn the deaths and reflect and seek support, “he said.

