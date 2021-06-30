Fury continues to prepare for the trilogy against Wilder as he celebrates England’s triumph in the Euro

Gipsy King will have to face Deontay Wilder in what will be the closing of a trilogy on July 24 in Las Vegas after what meant the victory by knockout of the British in February 2020. With the triumph, Fury snatched the complete scepter of the CMB.

While he intensively prepares his English, he allows small breaks where, for example, he celebrated, as can be seen in the video, the passage of his country’s soccer team that defeated Germany to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

Courtesy: @BTSportBoxing video: Kristian Blacklock

Fury is always aware of each challenge that his Selection and via Twitter he supported those led by Gareth Southgate.

“Wembley is roaring, the stage is set. Come on England ”, tweeted the heavyweight champion of the World Boxing Council, in appointment to the starting lineup.

