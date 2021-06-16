Fury and Wilder taunt each other before their July 24 match in Las Vegas

The British Tyson fury, heavyweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), promised to defeat the American Deontay WilderWhile he said there will be bloodshed when the two meet in the fight that will close their trilogy on July 24 in Las Vegas.

At a strange press conference held at the Novo Theater in Los Angeles, Fury acknowledged that he did not particularly want a third fight with Wilder the next month, but was forced when he received an order from an arbitration judge after his rival exercised the rematch clause in his contract.

Fury He first faced the former heavyweight champion in a match that ended in a draw in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 for seventh-round inferiority.

A Fury Upbeat and shirtless said he has added one-hit KO power to his arsenal and will crush the American when the bell rings at T-Mobile Arena.

“What I’m going to do with Deontay Wilder this time is run him over like I’m an 18-wheeler and he’s a human being,” said the Brit, who predicted he would knock out Wilder in less than seven rounds.

“I’m putting on my weight, I’m trying to get up to 300 pounds for this fight because I’m looking for a great KO right away,” said the British fighter. “I don’t think I was involved mentally, physically or emotionally in this fight. I think he’s doing it for the wrong reasons and when people do things for the wrong reasons, they always end up hurting themselves, ”he added regarding his rival.

WilderInstead, he kept his headphones on and his mouth shut for most of the press conference, but spoke briefly to thank his team, which includes the new coach and former professional boxer. Malik Scott, and assured that he gave a chance to Fury.

“I have said enough because on July 24 there will be bloodshed,” he said. Wilder without practically raising his voice.

The press conference in Los Angeles ended with a face-to-face of more than five minutes in which neither boxers spoke to the other, although members of their teams exchanged a few words.

“Thank you all for attending this unilateral press conference,” he concluded. Fury.