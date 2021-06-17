Fury and Wilder had an intense confrontation and a controversial promotional press conference

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder had 5 minutes face to face that were really intense, the air was cut with a knife. What will be the third edition of this battle between the two boxers is a dish that nobody wants to miss on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both towers looked at each other with a great accumulated desire to braid each other. Without leaving their customs, they showed that many things change over time, but the essence is the same. Fury kept smiling, while Wilder kept his eyes on with his headphones on.

Notice

Gipsy King in the subsequent promotional press conference fired at the calm of his opponent. “It shows how weak he is mentally and it also shows the emotional and physical effect I had on his life with the beating from the last fight. I was worried about Deontay Wilder for quite some time after the loss I gave him. “.

“Obviously, he’s doing his little thing with headphones on and he doesn’t want to answer any questions. Show what an idiot he is. I couldn’t accept what the media were going to say “, argued the WBC heavyweight champion.

Photo: Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Later a rationale, Wilder gave details about the way he handled himself during the ad with Fury. “I’m just serious, I didn’t come here to play.”, sentenced the Bronze Bomber.

And he closed in a note with EsNews: “They are strictly business when it comes to this fight. I’ll let them run the circus, let them promote it and do it. And look, can you keep that part of the deal? Because I don’t think I can ”.

Advertisement