Chaos theory says that the flapping of a butterfly can cause a hurricane to the other side of the world. Belgium has discovered these days its own version of the concept: Derek Chauvin’s knee pressed long enough against Georges Floyd’s neck in Minneapolis can knock statues down in Brussels. The symbols reminiscent of King Leopold II, who is blamed for the deaths of some 10 million people during the brutal colonization of the Congo, have become the preferred target of anti-racist activists in the past two weeks. The attacks have been replicated across the country, to the point that it is difficult to keep track of the damage: a bust tinged with red paint in the Tervuren Museum of Africa, painted on the equestrian statue in Brussels, a sculpture removed in Antwerp after being set on fire, another shot down in Auderghem by hammering.

The outburst of fury has brought back to the present an uncomfortable debate that breaks out from time to time in Belgian politics. Should the symbols of the bloody colonial past be removed? “No. At least not more than the stained glass windows of the Saint Michel cathedral that evoke a slaughter of Jews in the 14th century or the statues of Lenin and Stalin in Russia. It is not destroying what needs to be repaired, ”says the Flemish philosopher and writer Philippe Van Parijs. “As in the cathedral, it would not hurt to put dispassionate and objective informative notes on the statues to give them historical context,” he adds by email.

Several generations of Belgians have studied at the school that their country liberated the Congo from Arab slavers, taught its population to read and write, and introduced them to the true religion. In that sweetened interpretation of history there was no trace of executions or severed hands of those who did not deliver enough rubber during Leopold II, the absolute owner of the Congo from 1885 to 1908, when he ceded the territory to Belgium. .

There are symptoms of change in the way the colonial period is approached. Belgian historians like Jean Stengers and David Van Reybrouck have narrated without justification the brutality of those years. The African museum, with an immense collection of 120,000 pieces transferred over several decades by missionaries, military and scientists, has undergone a major facelift to stop feeding the myth of the wild African. And since 2018, Patrice Lumumba, the Congolese hero of independence assassinated in 1961, has had a place in Brussels.

Those steps are seen by many as going in the right direction, but are insufficient. At least 70 tributes to colonialism survive in the Belgian capital, according to an account in the Le Soir newspaper. The most visible, the equestrian statue of Leopold II, was under police surveillance this Saturday after the altercations. “I think it should be in a museum,” said Sade, a Dutch woman from Suriname, as she passed.

The government and the king are watching the debate closely, but without acting. Last year, a group of UN experts recommended Belgium to apologize for its colonial past, following precedents such as that of French President Emmanuel Macron in 2018, when he admitted his country’s responsibility for torture and disappearances in Algeria.

The gesture still does not come in Belgium. And amid the controversy, the royal family has been divided. Princess Esmeralda, aunt of the current King Felipe, has asked her nephew to apologize to the Congolese people for the atrocities committed. While Prince Lorenzo, brother of the monarch, his ancestor has come to defense, blaming his subordinates for the excesses, arguing that Leopold II never traveled to the African country. Lorenzo also highlighted his role as builder of modern Belgium, omitting that part of the funds and materials with which he transformed Brussels, Antwerp and Ostend came from the Congo.

“In the Palace they prefer not to comment openly on the matter. His nervousness is chewed up, ”explains Wim Dehandschutter, journalist for the Het Nieuwsblad newspaper. Among the Belgian leaders there are those who have begun to position themselves with the conviction that the controversy will not subside on its own. The mayor of Molenbeek, one of the 19 communes that make up Brussels, wants to carry out a consultation in the region to find out if they agree to change the name of Leopold II boulevard. And the withdrawal of the statues of Leopold II is on the table in the midst of a war of signatures on the network: one initiative has more than 77,000 in favor of evicting them, and another almost 20,000 against.

No one knows how long it will last this time or whether it will bring significant changes, but the debate over the ghosts of its short history is clearly back. In 2017, it was riots over the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, USA, that led certain Belgian politicians to claim that the time had come for the country to enter its own shame. Butterfly effect or mere globalization of discontent, now, the death of George Floyd has breathed new energy into those who want to see Leopold II disappear from public space. “In this, as in viruses, there are outbreaks and regrowths until they are finally eradicated,” compares Philp Buyck, an activist against the presence of the statues.