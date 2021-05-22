Fury agrees to rematch with Deontay Wilder and walks away from Joshua

English Tyson fury and the american Deontay Wilder They verbally agreed to face each other in the rematch fight for the heavyweight world title that could take place on July 24, according to information provided this Thursday by various media sources.

The agreement comes after the decision of an arbitration mediator was known that stopped the negotiations between Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) and his compatriot Anthony Joshua.

This week, a referee ruled that Fury was contractually bound to give Wilder a rematch.

After the two met for the first time in 2018 with a controversial no-fight decision, but Fury earned a seventh-round TKO victory to win the heavyweight title of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in February 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic was declared.

The third fight between Wilder and Fury is tentatively scheduled for the July 24, with city of Las Vegas as headquarters, but without having yet determined the venue in which the fight will be held, always according to sources close to the negotiations mentioned by the media.

Promoter Bob arum, from Top Rank, informed the ESPN network that he expects the contracts to be signed in the next few days.

The bags will be divided 60-40 in favor of Fury, who is the current undefeated champion and the one who exposes the title.

After the arbitration mediator’s ruling, Arum indicated that the plan was to fight Wilder rather than pay him an additional fee to keep up the idea of ​​a future fight against Joshua for the unified heavyweight title.

Neither Wilder nor Fury have fought since their match last year.

“I’ll hit Wilder first and then you too will get your fair share of punishment,” Fury tweeted to Joshua on Tuesday.

Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) has three of the top four belts in the division.

Eddie hearn Matchroom Boxing, Joshua’s promoter, recently said in a video statement that the Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs), Joshua’s mandatory World Boxing Organization (WBO) belt challenger, could be his ward’s next opponent if Fury is unavailable.

This week, Usyk asked the WBO to enforce his right to face Joshua.