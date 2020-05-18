São Paulo, May 14, 2020 – Furukawa is offering, for free, four professional training courses online focusing on technologies for external and internal networks. The offer is valid for this period of social isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the interested party will have 30 days, from enrollment, to complete the course.

Two trainings are aimed at FTTx networks (optical fiber to the user) and are aimed at Furukawa partners, internet service providers (ISPs) and external network integrators with this technology. The other two courses focus on the Laserway Furukawa solution, which allows the deployment of a fully optical internal network (based on GPON technology), and are aimed at business partners, customers and integrators of PON-LAN network solutions.

As well as other training available on the Furukawa Institute of Technology (IFT) e-learning platform, the four courses include videos, podcasts, live, quiz and online study materials. Everyone is entitled to a certificate of participation at the end of the training.

To participate, you must register on the specific link for each course. Are they:

External network

– FTTx Solution Planning – Addresses concepts of FTTx technology and components used in the elaboration of projects. Registration by link: http://marketing.furukawalatam.com/emk/2020/ift/e-learning/port/fttx-sp/

– FTTx Equipment Provisioning Module – Enables the professional to install and configure FTTx equipment with EPON or GPON technologies. Registration link: http://marketing.furukawalatam.com/emk/2020/ift/e-learning/port/fttx-provisioning/

Internal network

– Laserway Solution Planning – Addresses concepts of Laserway technology, the components used in the preparation of projects and equipment overview. Registration via the link: http://marketing.furukawalatam.com/emk/2020/ift/e-learning/port/laserway-sp/

– Laserway Equipment Provisioning Module – Enables the professional to install and configure the Laserway Furukawa solution. Registration link: http://marketing.furukawalatam.com/emk/2020/ift/e-learning/port/laserway-provisioning/

