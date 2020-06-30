Since Nintendo Switch was released on March 3, 2017, it has not stopped growing both in sales and in the number of titles that join its library. However, this is not the only thing that has been increasing, since there is a problem that continues to be in force and that every day more users have: the dreaded drift of the Joy-Con. This problem causes the joystick of your Joy-Con is not calibrated and makes it move alone, that is, while playing, our character moves alone without we are moving the joystick of our controller.

Furukawa apologizes for the Joy-Con problem

During these days, the 80th Annual General Meeting of Nintendo Shareholders is taking place. During the question and answer session, a shareholder asked him about the topic of Joy-Con issue, to which the President of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa has wanted to apologize in the following words:

Regarding the Joy-Con, we apologize for any problems caused to our customers. We continue with the objective of improving our products, but since Joy-Con are in high demand in the United States, and it is still a pending issue, we would like to refrain from answering about some specific actions.

Although he has apologized, he has not made it clear that there will be a new design of Joy-Con with more resistant elements and that will give fewer problems as the current controls are giving them, as well as an increase in the guarantee of these controls, which that from a personal point of view (this is the opinion of the editor), it should be so.

