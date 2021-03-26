Furniture with irresistible curves – guacamouly.com

Say goodbye to lines and straight corners, furniture with curves comes back with everything, bringing comfort, dynamism and more delicate airs to the modern style.

When it comes to design, it all comes back, and after the rise of the mid-century modern style in recent times, with its straight and sober lines, we are not surprised that the furniture with curves inspired by the 60s and 70s have gained incredible popularity.

As we well know, objects and furniture with straight lines combine very well with each other and help to take advantage of space, but if you really want to give your decoration a twist, curved lines are perfect for break the monotony.

The curves provide a unmatched visual interest, give your environments a sensation of movement, warmth, softness and a feminine touch full of character.

Several studies have shown that sinuous shapes invite you to stay, relax and be happier. Try it, replace a straight furniture with one with curves, such as an armchair, kitchen chairs, the head of the bed, puffs or the coffee table, it will undoubtedly totally change the look of your home.

A very clear example of this are the round tables, which with their curves make movement around the table more fluid and for that same reason are good for smaller spaces. Also, when you have guests, everyone can see each other’s faces and chat more comfortably.

If you cannot renew your furniture, remember that another way to join this trend is with the accessories; You can use round or organically shaped mirrors, lamps, cushions, rugs, bowls, vases and works of art, in which curved shapes predominate.

As a final tip: to better accompany the oversized curved furniture, do not take away the prominence or the calm that they bring, we recommend that you keep the decoration to a minimum.

You will see, some of these ideas will be etched in your mind, after all, Who can resist the power of the curves?