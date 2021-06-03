Furious! The former secretary of Luis Miguel shown as a thief and extortioner in the series

Furious! So is the former secretary of Luis Miguel, the real one, José Pérez, who is shown as a thief and extortedr in both seasons of the show.

Without a doubt José Pérez, is one of the villains of Luis Miguel the Series, The Uruguayan secretary not only allegedly robbed him, but he would have been the culprit that exploded his eardrum, and even extorted him, something that was shown in the last chapter.

This former secretary is not fiction, he has a first and last name, His name is José Pérez and he accused the singer of defaming him with lies. Through your proxy, Carlos Ruíz Venegas, who spoke with various media including ‘Hoy Día’, assured that his client is living a nightmare, and not only he, even his daughters.

In fact, he assured that it hurt him so much how they show it in the series, that until one of his daughters would have expressed his desire to commit suicide because of how badly his father is.

“With the alleged fictional story, dates and events that did not exist are represented. That they are considered defamatory and untruthful, and that they significantly affected his daughters, his family and José Pérez himself, even one of them considered taking her own life“, The video began the lawyer Ruíz Vargas, who was reading a letter.

“What about Lima, which he allegedly negotiated and improperly pocketed 2 million dollars, is totally false, we reject it with all its letters, “he continued.

What do you mean by ‘Lo de Lima’? A when in the series it is shown that Pérez negotiates a concert in Lima, Peru. Luis Miguel’s manager did not want it to be done, but the offer was for $ 8 million and he could not refuse it. In fiction it is shown how the secretary negotiates for 10 and keeps 2 million.

Not only that, but He would have rented poor quality equipment that ended up making Luis Migue’s eardrum explodehim, something that practically ruined part of his career, because to this day he continues to hear a buzzing in that ear.

The story also shows how Pérez intrigued with everyone and, chen his embezzlement was discovered and he was run away, he sent a paparazzi to Madrid to take photos of the romance of Luis Miguel’s manager and best friend, with his daughter Michelle.

What did Pérez do with the photos? According to the series, he extorted money from Micky to pay off his debt and ask him for a million more dollars.

Everything that the series relates and that makes him look like one of the villains, like Luis Rey, the singer’s father, the real one says is not true, and that is why he is willing to sue.

Can that demand proceed? Possibly not, because the series makes it clear that it is a story with fiction and dramatized with the purpose of entertaining.

LOOK HERE WHAT THE ATTORNEY OF THE FORMER SECRETARY OF LUIS MIGUEL SAID: