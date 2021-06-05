Furious? Sylvia Pasquel supports Michelle Salas launches message | Instagram

“I will defend them until my last days,” said the actress Sylvia Pasquel in her message, who spoke in favor of her granddaughter Michelle Salas due to the strong controversy that she has experienced in recent days after the strong scenes of her character in Luis Miguel: The Series.

Sylvia Pasquel, is one of the members of the Pinal family, who has come out to show all their support for her granddaughter Michelle Salas who has faced strong controversies after the last chapters of his father’s bioseries, Luis Miguel.

After the extensive statement that the “model” exposed on her Instagram account, it has been members of her family who have come out to give her all their support, one of them is her grandmother, Sylvia Banquells Pinal, better known in the artistic environment as Sylvia Pasquel, who sends great words of encouragement to her granddaughter.

Michelle Salas continues to receive support and affection from her maternal family after an intimate scene of her relationship with Alejandro Asensi, a friend of her father, was shown in the last chapter of the second season of Luis Miguel’s series.

After Michelle herself and her mother Stephanie Salas spoke out against Luis Miguel and the creators of the Netflix project for this action, now it is Sylvia Pasquel who has expressed her point of view on this situation.

My girl Michelle, always remain true to yourself and do not let anything distract you from your goals, because the bigger the stones in your path, the bigger you will build your castle.

Likewise, Sylvia Pasquel, one of the outstanding figures of the show, daughter of the first actress, Sylvia Pinal, encouraged her granddaughter to move on despite the rumors or defamations that are said about her, this, after sharing a family photograph in the that the stage actress, appears with her daughter and her two granddaughters.

Difficult battles are for true warriors, so do not look back, always look ahead and look inside and you will see a strong and brave woman and you will know that this is what I see when I look at you, a woman dressed in intelligence. and dignity.

It was the message that the 71-year-old artist gave her first granddaughter, the daughter that Stephanie Salas procreated after a brief encounter with the “Sun of Mexico.”

Similarly, Sylvia Elizabeth Banquells Pinal, reiterated that she will always be present to safeguard her family.

I love my girls with all my heart and will defend them until my last days. Because together we are stronger.

On the other hand, it was the “influencer’s” own mother who spoke out against this intrusion into the personal and intimate life of her daughter, whom they have transgressed as a woman and asked for a halt: “Enough is enough!”

The singer was launched hard against the creatives of the series of this Netflix production after some scenes will interpret the moment in which her daughter supposedly maintains relationships! Nt! More with the former manager of the “Puerto Rican”, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri .

The artist, who for several years has dedicated herself to the care of her two daughters, today is outraged, and it was on social networks that she accompanied a tender image with a strong call for attention.

Mother’s love … I want to share with you this photograph that I took in 1997 when Mich was 7 years old and Cami was 7 months old. This photo represents one of the happiest and most alive moments of my existence, where I felt the fullness of having formed a home.

Sylvia Pasquel’s daughter defended her family members tooth and nail through an image, accompanied by an audio in which she asked for the respect that her daughter deserves for being a woman.